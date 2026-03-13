Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. 48,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 53,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 11.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.50.

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Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 110.53% and a net margin of 45.25%.The firm had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

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