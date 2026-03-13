Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.52.

About Hemostemix

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Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia. The company also develops NCP-01, which is preclinical trial to evaluate effect on neuropathic pain and motor function recovery.

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