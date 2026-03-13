Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,868,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 140,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $108.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.