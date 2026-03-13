Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.83% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,445,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 98.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

