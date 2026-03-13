Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 397.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

