DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.49% of DoorDash worth $1,728,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Benchmark increased their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

