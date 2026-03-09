UPCX (UPC) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

UPCX (UPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. UPCX has a market cap of $19.29 million and $144.75 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UPCX token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UPCX has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UPCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Profile

UPCX was first traded on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. UPCX’s official message board is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io.

Buying and Selling UPCX

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 110,174,403.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 0.22069159 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $154,411.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UPCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UPCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UPCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.