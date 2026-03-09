Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

NYSE:SKE opened at $33.74 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 220,334 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,258,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 683,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 941.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

