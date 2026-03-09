Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FINMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Leonardo Stock Performance

About Leonardo

FINMY opened at $34.03 on Monday. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

