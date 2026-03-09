Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.84 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $343.33 or 0.00504200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $6.33 billion and approximately $73.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,109.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00661714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00078793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.80 or 0.00305161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011978 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity. Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)Telegram, Facebook, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.