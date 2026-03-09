Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Terex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

TEX stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. Terex has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $121,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 801.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,802,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 727,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

