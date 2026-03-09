Swiss National Bank Sells 290,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Swiss National Bank cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Walt Disney worth $593,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE DIS opened at $101.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

