Falcon Finance (FF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84.03 Million

Falcon Finance (FF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Falcon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Finance has a total market capitalization of $177.51 million and $84.03 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falcon Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,602.34 or 0.99277251 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance launched on September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. The official website for Falcon Finance is falcon.finance. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconfinance.

Falcon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.07194867 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $81,224,891.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.