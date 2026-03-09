SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised SiriusPoint from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st.

SPNT stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 534,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

