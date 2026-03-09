Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,994.62.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,471.53 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,193.09 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,485.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,595.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.