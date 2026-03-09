Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Financial Comparison

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 9 11 1 2.62 Boeing 3 5 17 1 2.62

Profitability

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus target price of $693.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $246.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 9.97% 25.57% 8.13% Boeing 2.40% N/A -5.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Boeing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $41.95 billion 2.56 $4.18 billion $29.13 26.01 Boeing $89.46 billion 2.03 $2.24 billion $2.01 114.99

Northrop Grumman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing. Northrop Grumman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boeing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Boeing on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces tactical weapons and missile defense solutions, and provides sustainment, modernization, and training services for manned and unmanned aircraft and electronics systems. It also offers integrated, all-domain command, and control battle management systems, precision strike weapons; high speed air-breathing and hypersonic systems; high-performance gun systems, ammunition, precision munitions and advanced fuzes; aircraft and mission systems logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization; and warfighter training services. The company’s Mission Systems segment offers command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites, spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

