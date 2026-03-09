QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $83.05 on Monday. QCR has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. QCR had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.07%.The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.20%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,587.84. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 694,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after purchasing an additional 360,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 715.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,273,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in QCR by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 350,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 162,482 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 328,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62,032 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

