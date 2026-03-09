LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 9,645 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,267,000 after buying an additional 2,575,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 1,376,509 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8,148.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,362,000 after buying an additional 906,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,565,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,677,000 after buying an additional 697,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on COP to $144 with a Buy rating, giving the shares clear analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely helped the rally. UBS price target raise (Benzinga)

UBS raised its price target on COP to $144 with a Buy rating, giving the shares clear analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely helped the rally. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets reiterated/forecast strong price appreciation for COP, and a separate report notes a price‑target raise to $135 — multiple upgrades are boosting investor confidence and inflows. BMO forecast (American Banking News)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated/forecast strong price appreciation for COP, and a separate report notes a price‑target raise to $135 — multiple upgrades are boosting investor confidence and inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Investors and outlets are reassessing COP’s valuation after the recent share gains; analysis pieces flag the stock’s strong momentum but question how much cash‑flow upside is already priced in — useful context for longer‑term holders. Assessing ConocoPhillips Valuation (Yahoo Finance)

Investors and outlets are reassessing COP’s valuation after the recent share gains; analysis pieces flag the stock’s strong momentum but question how much cash‑flow upside is already priced in — useful context for longer‑term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary notes upside if oil revisits $100/bbl — that scenario would materially boost cash flow and dividends for major producers like COP, but it remains speculative while WTI trades around $80. If Oil Hits $100 (247WallSt)

Sector commentary notes upside if oil revisits $100/bbl — that scenario would materially boost cash flow and dividends for major producers like COP, but it remains speculative while WTI trades around $80. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer flagged an oil sell‑off as the start of a broader bull market while noting shares of large names including ConocoPhillips are sliding in that environment — short‑term sentiment swings in oil are creating volatility for COP. Jim Cramer: oil sell-off context (Benzinga)

Jim Cramer flagged an oil sell‑off as the start of a broader bull market while noting shares of large names including ConocoPhillips are sliding in that environment — short‑term sentiment swings in oil are creating volatility for COP. Negative Sentiment: Louisiana officials say a major coastal‑damage lawsuit with ConocoPhillips is close to settlement — a potential legal payout or remediation obligation is an overhang that could pressure sentiment until terms are disclosed. Louisiana lawsuit settlement near (NOLA)

Louisiana officials say a major coastal‑damage lawsuit with ConocoPhillips is close to settlement — a potential legal payout or remediation obligation is an overhang that could pressure sentiment until terms are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes COP underperformed peers on a recent session — relative weakness versus competitors can trigger short‑term fund flows away from the stock even as the broader sector rallies. COP underperformance vs peers (MarketWatch)

COP opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

