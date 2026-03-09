LGT Group Foundation Increases Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,623,946,000 after buying an additional 287,970 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,424,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $577,471,000 after acquiring an additional 244,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on COP to $144 with a Buy rating, giving the shares clear analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely helped the rally. UBS price target raise (Benzinga)

UBS raised its price target on COP to $144 with a Buy rating, giving the shares clear analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely helped the rally. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets reiterated/forecast strong price appreciation for COP, and a separate report notes a price‑target raise to $135 — multiple upgrades are boosting investor confidence and inflows. BMO forecast (American Banking News)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated/forecast strong price appreciation for COP, and a separate report notes a price‑target raise to $135 — multiple upgrades are boosting investor confidence and inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Investors and outlets are reassessing COP’s valuation after the recent share gains; analysis pieces flag the stock’s strong momentum but question how much cash‑flow upside is already priced in — useful context for longer‑term holders. Assessing ConocoPhillips Valuation (Yahoo Finance)

Investors and outlets are reassessing COP’s valuation after the recent share gains; analysis pieces flag the stock’s strong momentum but question how much cash‑flow upside is already priced in — useful context for longer‑term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary notes upside if oil revisits $100/bbl — that scenario would materially boost cash flow and dividends for major producers like COP, but it remains speculative while WTI trades around $80. If Oil Hits $100 (247WallSt)

Sector commentary notes upside if oil revisits $100/bbl — that scenario would materially boost cash flow and dividends for major producers like COP, but it remains speculative while WTI trades around $80. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer flagged an oil sell‑off as the start of a broader bull market while noting shares of large names including ConocoPhillips are sliding in that environment — short‑term sentiment swings in oil are creating volatility for COP. Jim Cramer: oil sell-off context (Benzinga)

Jim Cramer flagged an oil sell‑off as the start of a broader bull market while noting shares of large names including ConocoPhillips are sliding in that environment — short‑term sentiment swings in oil are creating volatility for COP. Negative Sentiment: Louisiana officials say a major coastal‑damage lawsuit with ConocoPhillips is close to settlement — a potential legal payout or remediation obligation is an overhang that could pressure sentiment until terms are disclosed. Louisiana lawsuit settlement near (NOLA)

Louisiana officials say a major coastal‑damage lawsuit with ConocoPhillips is close to settlement — a potential legal payout or remediation obligation is an overhang that could pressure sentiment until terms are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes COP underperformed peers on a recent session — relative weakness versus competitors can trigger short‑term fund flows away from the stock even as the broader sector rallies. COP underperformance vs peers (MarketWatch)

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

