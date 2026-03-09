Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,213 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.5%

CAT stock opened at $681.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $681.47 and a 200-day moving average of $576.40.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

