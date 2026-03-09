Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,213 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Down 3.5%
CAT stock opened at $681.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $681.47 and a 200-day moving average of $576.40.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
Key Caterpillar News
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, signaling upside vs. the market: separate lifts to $817 and $825 increase the consensus upside narrative and support buy/outperform views. Price Target Raised to $817.00 Price Target Raised to $825.00
- Positive Sentiment: Company is pitching AI/autonomy and digital fleet tools at CONEXPO‑CON/AGG 2026 — a strategic push that markets view as positioning CAT as an industrial AI/autonomy play and a driver of higher‑margin services. Caterpillar Showcases AI Jobsite Tech
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation: CAT introduced a heavy electric‑drive dozer using legacy mechanical/elec concepts — supports sustainability and mining/construction electrification demand. CAT electric drive dozer
- Positive Sentiment: Investor pieces highlighting long‑term demand (infrastructure, data‑center/power needs) and CAT’s AI/power exposure boost conviction among buy‑side readers. 3 Reasons to Buy Caterpillar Stock in 2026 Is This Industrial Giant an AI Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / market‑edge coverage included CAT in a highlights piece — helpful for visibility but limited near‑term price impact on its own. Zacks Market Edge Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Viral PR (AI pickup image → real concept) is brand‑enhancing and free publicity but has minimal direct revenue effect. Caterpillar built a real pickup truck
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Joseph Creed sold 2,500 shares (≈$1.8M) — the disclosure triggered headlines and investor caution even if management says selling is routine. CEO Sells $1,797,325.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction and profit‑taking: outlets linked the insider sale and elevated valuation to intraday selling (stock trading down), amplifying short‑term downside despite positive fundamentals. Trading Down Following Insider Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
