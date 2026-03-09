monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $155.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.3750.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $157.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $148.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of monday.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.33. monday.com has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $316.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth $34,864,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 136.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,186,000 after buying an additional 408,848 shares in the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 42.2% in the third quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 17.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

