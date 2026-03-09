Analysts Set Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) PT at $21.67

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

GLAD stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

