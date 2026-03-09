Zentry (ZENT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Zentry has a total market cap of $28.23 million and $1.93 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,009,612,051 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 8,009,612,051.61271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00350278 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,666,003.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

