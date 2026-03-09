TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $27.27 million and $1.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003615 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,082,394,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.io.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
