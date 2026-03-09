Babylon Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Babylon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Babylon has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. Babylon has a market cap of $32.94 million and $74.96 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Babylon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Babylon

Babylon launched on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.01416392 USD and is up 22.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $79,024,959.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Babylon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.