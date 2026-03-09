Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 2,572 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

AVGO opened at $331.03 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.