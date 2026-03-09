Vestcor Inc Has $24.88 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

