Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 142,551 shares of company stock worth $63,023,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.