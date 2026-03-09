Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 186,077 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,077 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.95% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $923,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 79.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FWONK opened at $83.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

