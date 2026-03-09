Schroder Investment Management Group Has $709.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $709,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $618.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.