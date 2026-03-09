The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Holdings Lowered by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $56,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab
In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SCHW opened at $95.20 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.
Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab completed its acquisition of Forge Global, integrating a private-markets trading platform that could open new fee and trading revenue streams by giving retail and advisor clients access to pre-IPO and other private-company shares. Charles Schwab Acquisition Of Forge Opens New Path To Private Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Monthly business metrics remain robust: total client assets rose to $12.2T (Jan 2026), up ~18% YoY, with strong net new assets and account growth — supportive for fee income and deposit balances over the medium term. Charles Schwab (SCHW) Sees High-Teen Growth in Total Client Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s India unit leased ~345,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad — a sign of on-the-ground expansion in a lower-cost engineering and operations hub that may support product development and global growth initiatives. Charles Schwab’s India arm leases office space in Hyderabad
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively rate SCHW a “Moderate Buy” — implying general confidence but not a flurry of aggressive upgrades that would drive immediate outsized share gains. The Charles Schwab Corporation Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces on peer weakness (e.g., Robinhood’s pullback) and Schwab commentary about momentum vs. value rotation highlight sector flows that can move brokerage stocks independently of company fundamentals. These narratives can temporarily weigh on SCHW despite solid fundamentals. Robinhood Fell 40% in 3 Months—Warning Sign or Buy-the-Dip Setup? Momentum trade is rotation now, says Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two executives disclosed notable share sales in early March (Dennis Howard and Nigel J. Murtagh). Even when driven by personal liquidity needs, such filings can be read by the market as a near-term negative signal. Dennis Howard SEC Form 4 Nigel J. Murtagh SEC Form 4
Charles Schwab Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
