Beldex (BDX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $606.18 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.12 or 0.02940521 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,386,702 coins and its circulating supply is 7,606,086,702 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Medium, GithubWhitepaper”

