McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of McKesson worth $278,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $918.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $882.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $817.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $633.53 and a 12-month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.