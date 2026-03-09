Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.