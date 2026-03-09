Swiss National Bank Sells 61,400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $343,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,831,000 after acquiring an additional 796,379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,549,000 after purchasing an additional 619,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,445,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,098. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $226.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.