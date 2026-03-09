Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,250,000. Futu makes up 11.7% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.27% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,432,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Futu by 113.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,826,000 after buying an additional 822,343 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 3,579.1% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,650,000 after buying an additional 669,300 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 21.1% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,379,000 after buying an additional 591,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Futu by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after buying an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $202.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

