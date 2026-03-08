Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,999 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $46,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Etsy by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,343,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after buying an additional 4,673,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Etsy by 62.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,692,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $65,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,033,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,648.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after purchasing an additional 666,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Etsy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83.

Etsy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,153,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,604.86. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $6,576,362. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

