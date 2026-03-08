Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Bank of America comprises about 3.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

