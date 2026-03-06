Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $83.75 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $83,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,630.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
EA opened at $200.76 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.15 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
