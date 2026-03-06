Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.57 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $74,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,545,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,930,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,779,123.48. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 19,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,632,512.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,732.31. The trade was a 47.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,454 shares of company stock worth $6,231,827. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

