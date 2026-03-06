Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 109,914 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Silgan worth $65,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 332.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

See Also

