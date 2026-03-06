Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Gulfport Energy worth $63,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 159,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.44.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

GPOR opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $225.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Sluiter sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,085,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,800. This represents a 45.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Rucker sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $2,002,698.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,962.73. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 893,835 shares of company stock worth $182,476,994. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Featured Stories

