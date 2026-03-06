TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.16 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 132.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $13,407,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4,784.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 162,106 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.41. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

