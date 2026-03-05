NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,696 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 29th total of 17,156 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NXG stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,925.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

