Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $82.38. Approximately 6,049,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,451,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57, a PEG ratio of 310.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,310 shares in the company, valued at $17,361,684.90. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,564.55. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,121 shares of company stock worth $58,076,519. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,541,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,281,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,132,000 after acquiring an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlassian by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,822,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,995,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

