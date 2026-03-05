Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202 and last traded at GBX 188.07, with a volume of 122926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.

The stock has a market capitalization of £899.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.75.

In other Kosmos Energy news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £63,371.76. Insiders sold 564,381 shares of company stock worth $83,912,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

