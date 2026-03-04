Short Interest in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU) Expands By 21.9%

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 490,791 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 402,652 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 805,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.5%

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 3,059,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Get MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (SPYU) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. SPYU was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.