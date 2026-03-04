NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.4% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

