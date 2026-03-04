Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. $OPY Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.07% of Oppenheimer worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $930.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $472.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oppenheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 4,673 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $423,700.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,448.59. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

