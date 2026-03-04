Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.